Steph Curry Responds To Harsh Comment By LeBron’s Business Partner

Over the weekend, Maverick Carter took quite the shot at Steph Curry. Although he referred to him as the “greatest shooter in the world,” he made it very clear that he doesn’t respect the two-time MVP’s abilities on the defensive side of the court.

“It’s just like the Warriors — the world knows Steph can’t play defense,” Carter said on the first edition of WRTS: After Party. “I’m 38 — haven’t played a decent game of basketball in 18 years — Steph would have trouble guarding me.”

Curry responded to these comments from Carter during an interview with Chris “COSeezy” Strachan. Similar to many times during his career, he took the high road.

“You doing something great no matter what it is, they’re coming for you,” Curry said. “People who actually know what they’re talking about they’re gonna speak facts and truth.”

(via @COSeezy) pic.twitter.com/64FT2ncf6z — Chris Montano (@gswchris) April 22, 2020

What makes this so interesting is that Carter is business partners with LeBron James. It adds another layer of drama to this exchange.

Most fans are siding with Curry, especially since he’s way more qualified to be talking about skills on the hardwood.

We’ll see if Carter decides to fire at Curry once again.