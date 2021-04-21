Steph Curry Has A Blunt Response To MVP Question

For the last two weeks, Steph Curry has reminded the NBA why he’s one of the most talented players to ever step foot on a basketball court.

The Golden State Warriors point guard has gone on a historic run in April, captivating fans everywhere and doing his best to mount a late season MVP run. In 10 games since the start of the month, Curry is averaging 40.8 points per game, while shooting 54.9 percent from the field, 50.3 percent from beyond the arc and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. He’s made 72 three-pointers during that stretch has scored more than 30 points in 11 straight games.

Curry not only boosted his own numbers significantly but he became the league’s leading scorer, passing Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal, by now averaging 31.4 points per contest. The Warriors have gone 6-4 since April 1 and are comfortably settled into a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

Due to his recent incredible stretch, Curry’s name has started to be mentioned in the NBA’s MVP conversation. In a recent appearance on a podcast, former NBA player Rex Chapman asked the Warriors All Star if he think he’s the league’s Most Valuable Player this year.

“I mean, I gotta be,” Curry answered with a shrug. “I probably won’t get it but whatever… I like to be dramatic sometimes, so I’m just setting the table.”

Is Stephen Curry the MVP this year? @RexChapman asked @StephenCurry30 straight up. Check out Curry's answer. The full episode of "The Rex Chapman Show" with Steph drops tomorrow.

Curry’s willingness to bet on himself is admirable and after this torrid last week, it’s possible that he might come in and steal away the MVP. However, given that the Warriors are 29-29, it’s difficult to see him win the award unless Golden State goes on a major run in the final 14 games.

As of right now, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid remain the prohibitive favorites for the NBA’s MVP this year. Both All Star centers have dominated in multiple facets of the game this season and have put each of their respective teams comfortably into the playoff picture.

But, if Curry is able to do the same over the next few weeks, MVP voters may have to gave him some serious consideration at the end of the year.

Curry’s full interview with Chapman will be released on Thursday and can be see here or on BasketballNews.com.