Steph Curry Reveals First Thing He Asked Michael Jordan

Two years ago, NBA legend Michael Jordan made headlines with a comment about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Curry had just put together two MVP seasons and won several championships, but Jordan didn’t think Steph was Hall of Fame caliber just yet. “He’s still a great player, not a hall of famer yet, though,” Jordan said at the time.

Fast forward a few years, Curry asked Jordan about that comment during an interview between the two at the Ryder Cup a few weeks ago.

The Warriors point guard made an appearance on The Athletic NBA Show with David Aldridge and Marcus Thompson to talk about that conversation.

Here’s the conversation from The Athletic’s podcast:

Thompson: “So, did you ask him if you are a Hall of Famer now?” “The first question, I just blurted it out,” said the Warriors star. “and he said, ‘First-ballot Hall of Fame, no problem.’ That’s verbatim what he said.” Aldridge: “But did you ask him if he likes you now more than he likes Russ?” “No, we didn’t get into that one though.”

Curry is coming off of arguably the best season of his career – even though it didn’t end up with a trip to the playoffs.

He averaged 32 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists for the season and won the scoring title.

He’s arguably the best shooter of all time and a lock for the Hall of Fame.