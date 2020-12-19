Steph Curry Reveals His Message To Klay Thompson After Injury

Earlier this offseason, the Golden State Warriors received devastating news about star guard Klay Thompson.

After recovering from a torn ACL, Thompson was supposed to return for the 2020-21 season and put the Warriors back in NBA title contention. Unfortunately, just a few weeks before the season was set to tip off, he suffered another injury.

Thompson suffered a torn Achilles, which will cause him to miss the entire season. It’s a devastating injury for Thompson, who will now miss his second-straight season.

After losing his Splash Brother, Steph Curry had a message for Thompson. He wants the star guard to hang around the team as much as possible.

“Be around the team as much as you can this season. We need you,” Curry told Thompson, according to The San Francisco Chronicle’s Connor Letourneau.

Here’s more, via NBC:

“I know he was working hard to get back,” Curry said. “But he’ll bring that same effort, commitment and focus to this rehab. We, as his teammates, have to have his back and try to be positive and uplifting through the whole process because it’s tough. There’s no denying that. He’s young. He’s got a lot of amazing years left. We believe that, truly and fully. I know he does.”

Curry is one of the favorites to win the MVP award entering the season, thanks to the loss of Thompson.

Golden State’s success in 2020-21 will be predicated on what Curry can pull off without another elite star on the team – sorry, Draymond Green.