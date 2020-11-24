Steph Curry Reveals His Reaction To Klay Thompson’s Injury News

The Splash Brothers were supposed to make their return at the start of the 2020-21 NBA season. Unfortunately, that won’t be happening.

One half of Golden State’s star backcourt has suffered a season-ending injury. Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson tore his Achilles during a workout in Los Angeles earlier this month. He’ll likely be out for at least a year.

This is Thompson’s second major injury in as many years. He suffered a torn ACL at the end of the 2019 playoffs and missed all of last season. Now, he’ll be out for another full year.

Curry revealed his reaction to the injury news while speaking with The Undefeated. He’s pretty heartbroken.

“You feel for a guy who has worked so hard to get back on the court two-three weeks out of [training camp] and something like that happens,” Curry told The Undefeated. “You need to have a big-picture mentality when something like this happens. It’s easier said than done going through a lot of rehab, but there is a lot of time left in his career. We’re going to be there through it all.”

Curry told Spears that he learned of the news through a phone call. It was a pretty tough one to take, he said.

“He’s the best 2-guard in the league,” Curry added. “To get that call was a gut punch for sure. A lot of tears. You don’t really know what to say because a guy like that is having to go through two pretty serious rehabs now. But at the end of the day, we have to have his back. We hope that he is around and a part of what we do through his rehab and staying connected with us.

“He can come back strong. He’s a guy that loves the game so much. He is going to do whatever it takes to get back out there on the floor and be himself. That’s what we hope and the confidence that we have. Two-and-a-half years of rehab is tough for anybody. We’re hoping for the best.”

Thankfully for the Warriors, they still have Curry. And Golden State has surrounded him with some more talent this offseason.

Still, losing Thompson is a major blow. We look forward to seeing him back on the floor in 2021.