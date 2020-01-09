Steph Curry Reveals What He Actually Told Giannis

Steph Curry may not be playing this season. But that doesn’t mean he’s not in the news. The Warriors’ star guard was seen having an interesting conversation with Giannis Antetokounmpo after last night’s Warriors-Bucks game.

Curry is being accused of tampering as lip-readers caught him telling Antetokounmpo, “Come on, let’s do it.” Overreactions are pouring in based just on a few words.

While many believe it was tampering, Curry has informed Yahoo! Sports Chris Haynes of what the two star players were actually talking about. Turns out, Curry was just trying to convince Antetokounmpo to play video games with him.

“People are saying Stephen Curry is tampering or trying to recruit Giannis early,” Haynes said, via Yahoo Sports. “So I reached out to Steph via text and he told me … all he was doing was giving Giannis his gamer tag for an online game called Players Online Battleground. He said he told Giannis, ‘Come see me on this game. We can team up and do some damage. Let’s do it. Come on.'”

Haynes breaks down the full story in the video below.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE 🚨

Steph Curry has informed @ChrisBHaynes WHAT he was telling Giannis. It was about teaming up, just not in the NBA … in PUBG. pic.twitter.com/LwEqvLFJnB — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 9, 2020

There’s absolutely no way of knowing if Curry is telling the truth here. For all we know, maybe the two are just linking up to get in some online gaming during their free time. But even if that’s not considered “tampering” Curry’s certainly building a relationship with the 2018-19 MVP.

That relationship could play a major factor down the road .