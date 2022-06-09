Steph Curry Sends Clear Message Before Game 4

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

During the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Celtics and Warriors, Al Horford landed awkwardly on Steph Curry's leg. It was unintentional, but it still left the two-time MVP in serious pain.

In his postgame press conference, Curry downplayed the injury.

"I'll be all right," Curry explained. "I got caught underneath Al [Horford]. Obviously there'll be some pain, but I'll be alright. Figure out how it feels tomorrow and get ready for Friday ... [It was] the same thing I did against Boston during the regular season, but not as bad."

Less than 24 hours later, Curry provided a clear update on his status for Game 4.

"I am going to play," Curry told reporters.

Most of the reports this Thursday indicated that Curry would give it a go in Game 4. Now, we know for a fact that he plans on suiting up for this pivotal showdown.

Curry was lighting up the Celtics prior to going down with this injury. He had 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field.

If the Warriors are going to even up the series before they head back to the Bay Area, they'll need Curry to perform at a high level.

Game 4 will tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Friday.