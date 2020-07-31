On Thursday night, the NBA made it long-awaited return to television sets across the country as some of the biggest names in the sport to center stage.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans fell to Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz in the first game. LeBron James and the Lakers followed that up with a win over Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers.

A notable absence from the action last night was Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. The star point guard has been busy in a bubble of his own, though.

Curry posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Ayesha, to celebrate their wedding anniversary. In the location of the image, Curry put “My Own Bubble.”

Check it out.

“Hey @ayeshacurry. Nine years in. And what they say? Forever to go! I love you. Thank you for always making me better, for pushing me, for keeping it real with me, for bringing light and energy to every room you walk in, for showing our kids what it means to be passionate and caring and loving, for always being my eyes and ears, Traveling with me on every high and every low, and most importantly….for always being unapologetically you! 1 Cor 13:8,” Curry said in the post.

Curry might not be with his teammates in Orlando competing for a title, but it looks like he’s having fun away from the court.

Congratulations to Steph and Ayesha on their anniversary.