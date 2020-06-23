Steph Curry Sends Powerful Message To Bubba Wallace

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has received an outpouring of love over the past 48 hours. NBA superstar Steph Curry is the latest to voice his support for Wallace.

Wallace was the victim of a racist act on Sunday afternoon. A noose was reportedly found hanging inside his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway. The racist act has sent shock-waves throughout the NASCAR and sports community.

Fortunately, NASCAR drivers and staff walked in solidarity with Wallace ahead of the GEICO 500 on Monday. Several drivers participated in pushing Wallace’s No. 43 car to the front of the line. Wallace finished the race in 14th place.

Curry posted a heartfelt message for Wallace following the GEICO 500. The Warriors star guard told Wallace to “stare hate and bigotry right in the face and spread love and hope.” Curry’s full message for Wallace can be found below.

Steph had a powerful message for Bubba Wallace after his race yesterday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/gFgghWNoTZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2020

Curry also wants to “find out” who left the noose in Wallace’s garage.

“Never met you Bubba Wallace. But feel like the world knows exactly who you are and what you’re about after today,” Curry wrote on Instagram. “Stare hate and bigotry right in the face and spread LOVE and HOPE. Now let’s find out who left that noose in the garage…And while we r at it….arrest the cops who shot Bre0nna Taylor.”

Curry, like most others, is extremely disturbed by the racist act Wallace had to endure on Sunday. It’s great to see the sports community coming together to support Wallace during this time.