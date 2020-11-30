Steph Curry Sums Up His Mindset With LeBron James Rivalry

The two biggest stars in the NBA over the last half-decade or so have been LeBron James and Steph Curry. The pair met in four-straight NBA Finals from 2015-18.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors won three of those matchups against James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. This year, while the Warriors went 15-50 and missed the playoffs, LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title.

Given all the success these two guys have had and the amount of times they’ve faced off in the past, you would think they would have a pretty strong rivalry with each other.

Not quite. Curry told Complex recently that he’s not caught up in any of that when it comes to LeBron.

But I think at the end of the day, if you get caught up in that, you’re already at a disadvantage just because there’s so many other teams and other players at the top. And what Bron did in the Finals, or in the bubble season this year, and what he continues to do every year—it’s truly remarkable and unbelievable. I love that competition.

Injuries ruined Curry and the Warriors’ season in 2019-20. The sharpshooting two-time MVP is healthy now, though his sidekick Klay Thompson is out for the year after tearing his Achilles.

Still, Golden State should be much improved this year. We’ll see if they have what it takes to challenge LeBron James and company in the uber-competitive Western Conference.