Steph Curry Has Telling Response To Question About Lakers

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors rattled off their second straight rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night, as the All-NBA point guard dropped another 49 points to keep his lead in the scoring title race. The Warriors improved to 35-33 with the win and maintained their half-game lead on the Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

That means a play-in tournament game between the Curry-led Warriors and the LeBron James-led Los Angeles Lakers looks like a real possibility.

The Lakers (37-30) have plummeted down the Western Conference standings over the last few weeks without their best player on the court. LA has gone 2-8 in its last 10 games, which included two losses to the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks and a close loss to the sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers. With just five games to play, the Lakers sit 1.5 games behind the No. 6 spot and with no clear path to earning a guaranteed place in the postseason.

If the season ended today, the Warriors would travel to Los Angeles for a single game against the Lakers in the Western Conference play-in tournament. After his 49-point outburst on Saturday, Curry was asked if the NBA would like to see the two teams meet in the new format.

The All Star point guard needed no words to give his answer.

Steph already knows the NBA wants to see Curry-LeBron in the Western Conference 7/8 play-in game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AV2IKmzOwM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 9, 2021

Message received, Steph.

There’s no question that Lakers-Warriors would be must watch television if the two met in the play-in tournament. The winner of the game would earn the No. 7 seed, while the loser would get one more opportunity to play against the winner of the the match-up between the No. 9 and No. 10 seeds.

Just last week, James outwardly criticized the play-in tournament, but it looks like he might not have a choice about where the Lakers land. If the defending champs do have to take on Curry and the Warriors, the NBA’s playoff outlook could get a lot more interesting.