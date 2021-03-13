Steph Curry, Wife Ayesha To Host New Game Show

Steph Curry is currently focused on leading the Golden State Warriors to the playoffs. When the offseason arrives though, he’ll be keeping himself busy as a game show host.

That’s right, the two-time MVP will host a game show alongside his wife Ayesha Curry. They’ll be hosting a remake of Fremantle’s classic game show Tattletales.

Tattletales will be available on HBO Max, but there is no date right now for the show’s debut. Deadline, however, provided some details on the show and what fans of the Curry family can expect.

“The reimagined Tattletales will bring together celebrity couples to reveal hilarious insights about their relationship through fun challenges and games,” Deadline wrote. “Three couples will join Ayesha and Stephen on an exclusive date night to go head-to-head on uncensored relationship trivia and games, competing to see who knows their partner best.”

Perhaps the coolest aspect about this show is that the couples will compete for a donation to the charity of their choice.

Ayesha seems awfully excited about this opportunity, as she released the following statement:

“Our families are huge fans of the original so to be able to host and produce this show together is such a joy,” Ayesha said, via Deadline. “We’re both so busy with life that each episode will be an opportunity to hang out with some iconic power couples, have fun and let loose a bit. We can’t wait!”

The original version of Tattletales ran from 1974-78.

We’ll find out soon enough if the Curry family can have success in the game show industry.