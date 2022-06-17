Steph Curry's Brother Has Strong Message For Fans After Fourth NBA Title

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Seth Curry #30 of the Brooklyn Nets embraces Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

On Thursday night, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry captured his fourth championship ring and first-ever Finals MVP.

After the Warriors were crowned NBA champions, Curry's brother, Seth, went on Twitter to share a message with his followers.

Seth Curry wants people to know that his brother belongs in the conversation with all the other all-time greats.

"Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS," Curry wrote. "And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball."

Curry was sensational in this year's Finals, averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game.

There's no question Curry belongs in the conversation when fans are chatting about the best to ever play the game. Not only has he changed the game because of his long-range shooting, he has a résumé that only few can match.

Where do you think Steph Curry ranks among the greats?