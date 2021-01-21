Steph Curry’s Reaction To Being Called ‘Wardell’ Is Going Viral

There are probably plenty of NBA fans that don’t know that Wardell, not Stephen, is Steph Curry’s actual given first name. Stephen is his middle name, but he chooses to go by it.

Longtime Warriors writer Marcus Thompson of The Athletic knows Curry better than most, and he decided to have some fun with the six-time All-Star following Wednesday night’s game against the San Antonio Spurs.

When it came time for Thompson to ask Curry a question over Zoom, he began by referring to him as “Wardell,” his government name. Thompson can get away with this since he knows Curry well, but Steph was definitely still taken aback.

His funny reaction can be seen in the video clip below.

After starting slow, Wardell Stephen Curry has been on fire for the Warriors lately. He’s averaging 28.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 94.1 percent from the free throw line.

Curry’s 37.3 percent mark from three-point range is well below his career average (43.3 percent), but we’d bet that it starts to climb in the coming weeks.

The 8-6 Warriors will be back in action tonight when they host the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. ET.