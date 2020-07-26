Steph Curry’s Response To ESPN’s Bomani Jones Is Going Viral

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry appears to be a listener of Bomani Jones’ The Right Time podcast.

The ESPN host called Curry a “system player” on his most-recent episode. This wasn’t necessarily meant as a slight, but players typically take that description as one.

“He’s got sick handle and all that stuff. There’s something different. It’s hard to explain what it is with Steph, but Steph is somehow like the greatest system player of all time. And I’m not saying that to shade him. But you are not going 1-4 flat and being like, ‘Get us a bucket,’” Jones said.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion and two-time league MVP, made a not-so-subtle reference to that comment on Twitter.

“Go get it ladies!!! And shout out to all the system players in the @wnba. We get it done,” Curry said in a promotion for the WNBA’s return.

Go get it ladies!!! And shout out to all the system players in the @wnba. We get it done 💪🏽👀 https://t.co/v9XS7rnPr8 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) July 25, 2020

Well played, Stephen.

System player or not, the NBA cannot wait to have a 100 percent healthy Stephen Curry back on the floor in 2020-21. The Warriors dealt with major injury trouble during the 2019-20 season. They’ll look to remind people of how great they are whenever next season begins.

The WNBA, meanwhile, returned to action this weekend. Hopefully Curry is enjoying the action.