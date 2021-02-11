Steph Curry’s Trainer Has A Warning For Rest Of NBA

The Golden State Warriors are no longer the powerhouse they once were in the NBA, but make no mistake, Steph Curry is playing better than ever.

Curry has been on an unreal tear in February, averaging 37.4 points per game. He recently dropped 32 points on the Spurs in a 114-91 victory.

At 32 years old, Curry is putting together an MVP-caliber season. Whether he wins the award is another story, but it seems like the sharpshooter is actually getting better with age.

Brandon Payne, who has been training with Curry ever since 2011, believes the three-time champion will continue to improve. He thinks Curry is actually improving as an athlete, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league.

“He’s continuing to get better, and he’s going to continue to get better for a while,” Payne said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “That (progress) isn’t slowing down any time soon. Stephen is, at 32 and 33 (next month), where a lot of guys are at age 27, 28. He’s still getting bigger, he’s still getting stronger, he’s still getting faster, so his improvement’s going to continue.”

These comments from Payne should have the entire Golden State fan base excited for the future.

Curry has been one of the top-tier players in the NBA since 2015. There were some concerns that his injury history would derail his career, but he’s visibly on top of his game right now.

While most superstars start to decline at this stage in their careers, Curry is trending in a completely different direction.

Curry and the Warriors will be back in action tonight against the Orlando Magic.