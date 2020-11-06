After taking a step back last season – almost all due to injuries – the Golden State Warriors enter the 2020-21 season as one of the NBA’s most dangerous teams. The iconic Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry and company will be nearly unstoppable in coming months.

The NBA simply wasn’t the same without Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the court last season. The legendary trio was nearly unbeatable for four years until the Warriors were plagued by the injury bug. The plague has now vanished, and Golden State will return all three next season.

The Western Conference is going to be an absolute slug-fest in coming months. The Los Angeles Lakers enter the season as the favorite to win it all after their championship run last month. The Clippers, meanwhile, may be the most talented team on paper, but need to sort out their chemistry issues.

The Warriors still remain the biggest threat in the Western Conference, though. As long as they remain healthy, Stephen A. Smith thinks they’ll be unbeatable this upcoming season.

Stephen A. Smith on the Golden State Warriors next season; “Let me tell you something right now, they are going to wreak havoc on the NBA…The only thing that’s going to stop them from wreaking havoc is injuries.” pic.twitter.com/D2DOIiCVsU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 6, 2020

It’s setting up to be a revenge season for the Golden State Warriors.

They’re ready to reclaim the role as the NBA’s top team. Of course, the Lakers and Clippers stand in their way.

The Warriors will have to shoot lights out to beat the Western Conference’s much more physical teams, something Golden State is more than capable of doing with Curry and Thompson on the court together.