The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Stephen A. Smith Names The Only Thing That Can Stop Golden State Warriors

Stephen A. Smith at the Warriors game.OAKLAND, CA - MAY 30: TV sports personality Stephen A. Smith speaks with youth from the Hidden Genius Project prior to Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2016 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 30, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

After taking a step back last season – almost all due to injuries – the Golden State Warriors enter the 2020-21 season as one of the NBA’s most dangerous teams. The iconic Stephen A. Smith believes Steph Curry and company will be nearly unstoppable in coming months.

The NBA simply wasn’t the same without Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green on the court last season. The legendary trio was nearly unbeatable for four years until the Warriors were plagued by the injury bug. The plague has now vanished, and Golden State will return all three next season.

The Western Conference is going to be an absolute slug-fest in coming months. The Los Angeles Lakers enter the season as the favorite to win it all after their championship run last month. The Clippers, meanwhile, may be the most talented team on paper, but need to sort out their chemistry issues.

The Warriors still remain the biggest threat in the Western Conference, though. As long as they remain healthy, Stephen A. Smith thinks they’ll be unbeatable this upcoming season.

It’s setting up to be a revenge season for the Golden State Warriors.

They’re ready to reclaim the role as the NBA’s top team. Of course, the Lakers and Clippers stand in their way.

The Warriors will have to shoot lights out to beat the Western Conference’s much more physical teams, something Golden State is more than capable of doing with Curry and Thompson on the court together.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.