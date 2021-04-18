We’ve seen Stephen Curry do the improbable time and time again throughout his illustrious career. He went deep into his bag of tricks during Saturday night’s Boston Celtics–Golden State Warriors game to pull off another ridiculous shot, even by Curry’s standards.

If you like offense, then you probably loved Saturday night’s primetime showdown. Curry and Jayson Tatum lit up the court with 55 combined points in the first half. Both hit some insane shots down the stretch of the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, Curry got a mismatch with Boston forward Grant Williams on the perimeter. The veteran guard took advantage, as he always does.

Curry put a few moves on Williams, who actually did a pretty good job staying glued to the Warriors star, before stepping back beyond the three-point line. A quick pump fake got Williams to bite before Curry threw up a prayer while drawing contact in the process. You guessed it, the shot went in and a foul was called.

This might be one of the most ridiculous and-ones we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

NBA players like Kevin Durant and Kyle Kuzma are just two of many amazed with Curry’s shot-making ability.

What a ridiculous And-1 lmao — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) April 18, 2021

Steph 🤯 — kuz (@kylekuzma) April 18, 2021

Tatum didn’t leave the insane shot-making all to Curry Saturday night. The Celtics star responded by hitting a ridiculous fadeaway jumper to beat the first-half buzzer.

Jayson Tatum caps his 23-point 1st half with a buzzer beater! 🔥 10-0 @celtics run cuts it to 6 on ABC pic.twitter.com/Hiw5U00mEQ — NBA (@NBA) April 18, 2021

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is loving every second of Saturday night’s NBA action. We don’t blame him.

Steph and JT goin at right now!! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 18, 2021

Anytime Stephen Curry takes the court, it’s must-watch television. He put on another show Saturday night against the Celtics.

