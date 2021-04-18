The Spun

Steph Curry holding his mouthguard in his left hand.BOSTON, MA - NOVEMBER 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on November 16, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

We’ve seen Stephen Curry do the improbable time and time again throughout his illustrious career. He went deep into his bag of tricks during Saturday night’s Boston CelticsGolden State Warriors game to pull off another ridiculous shot, even by Curry’s standards.

If you like offense, then you probably loved Saturday night’s primetime showdown. Curry and Jayson Tatum lit up the court with 55 combined points in the first half. Both hit some insane shots down the stretch of the second quarter.

With just under two minutes remaining in the first half, Curry got a mismatch with Boston forward Grant Williams on the perimeter. The veteran guard took advantage, as he always does.

Curry put a few moves on Williams, who actually did a pretty good job staying glued to the Warriors star, before stepping back beyond the three-point line. A quick pump fake got Williams to bite before Curry threw up a prayer while drawing contact in the process. You guessed it, the shot went in and a foul was called.

This might be one of the most ridiculous and-ones we’ve ever seen. Take a look.

NBA players like Kevin Durant and Kyle Kuzma are just two of many amazed with Curry’s shot-making ability.

Tatum didn’t leave the insane shot-making all to Curry Saturday night. The Celtics star responded by hitting a ridiculous fadeaway jumper to beat the first-half buzzer.

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell is loving every second of Saturday night’s NBA action. We don’t blame him.

Anytime Stephen Curry takes the court, it’s must-watch television. He put on another show Saturday night against the Celtics.

