Video Of Frustrated Steph Curry On Sideline Went Viral Last Night

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry.NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 22: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on December 22, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Nets won 125-99. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Stephen Curry is usually calm and collected on the court, but the two-time MVP showed a lot of emotion during last night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

With the score getting way out of hand in the third quarter, Curry chewed out his teammates on the sidelines. We’ve never really seen him that animated before.

Even the broadcast crew for TNT couldn’t help but point out how fired up Curry was on Thursday night.

“That might be the most animated I’ve ever seen him during a game,” Reggie Miller said. “There’s a sense of urgency here. It’s good to see that from Curry.”

Here’s the video of Curry trying to fire up his teammates on the sidelines:

Unfortunately for the Warriors, this speech from Curry didn’t lead them to an improbable comeback. Instead, they were handed a 26-point loss on the road.

Curry, who has been so productive this season, had one of his worst games of the year. He finished with just 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

This has been a tough year for Curry, as he’s been asked to carry an inexperienced Golden State roster to the playoffs. There have been plenty of ups this year, but lately the Warriors are playing sloppy basketball.

We’ll see if Stephen Curry and the Warriors can bounce back this weekend when they take on the Jazz.

