Video Of Frustrated Steph Curry On Sideline Went Viral Last Night

Stephen Curry is usually calm and collected on the court, but the two-time MVP showed a lot of emotion during last night’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

With the score getting way out of hand in the third quarter, Curry chewed out his teammates on the sidelines. We’ve never really seen him that animated before.

Even the broadcast crew for TNT couldn’t help but point out how fired up Curry was on Thursday night.

“That might be the most animated I’ve ever seen him during a game,” Reggie Miller said. “There’s a sense of urgency here. It’s good to see that from Curry.”

Here’s the video of Curry trying to fire up his teammates on the sidelines:

As animated as Steph Curry’s been on the sidelines this season. Warriors getting whacked in LA. (vid via @NotScTop10plays) pic.twitter.com/0uwEmtmxev — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 12, 2021

Unfortunately for the Warriors, this speech from Curry didn’t lead them to an improbable comeback. Instead, they were handed a 26-point loss on the road.

Curry, who has been so productive this season, had one of his worst games of the year. He finished with just 14 points, four rebounds and three assists.

This has been a tough year for Curry, as he’s been asked to carry an inexperienced Golden State roster to the playoffs. There have been plenty of ups this year, but lately the Warriors are playing sloppy basketball.

We’ll see if Stephen Curry and the Warriors can bounce back this weekend when they take on the Jazz.

[Anthony Slater]