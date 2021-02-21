Look: Steph Curry Left Tonight’s Warriors Game Right Before Tip-Off

Stephen Curry exited the court with a personal trainer just moments before tip-off for Saturday night’s Golden State Warriors–Charlotte Hornets game.

NBA fans were excited to see Curry go toe-to-toe with rookie sensation LaMelo Ball this evening. All reports indicated Curry was a full-go to play, seeing that he was listed as a starter.

Just moments before tip-off, though, Curry was seen leaving the court. A Warriors’ trainer was with him by his side.

It’s unclear why Curry left the court just ahead of tip-off. Obviously there’s concern within the NBA community. Let’s hope everything’s okay.

This is strange to say the least. Take a look.

Steph Curry exited the floor right before tip-off pic.twitter.com/8vvEXfrUmt — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 21, 2021

Update: The Warriors have announced Curry has been ruled out. The NBA superstar “isn’t feeling well.”

Stephen Curry is not feeling well and will not play in tonight’s game. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) February 21, 2021

Warriors’ insider Anthony Slater is hearing Curry’s exit isn’t an NBA intervention. In other words, it reportedly has nothing to do with the league’s health and safety protocol.

This is not a health and safety protocol absence for Steph Curry, I'm told. Not feeling well. But not pulled off the court by the NBA. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 21, 2021

Whatever the reason for Stephen Curry’s absence may be, let’s hope he gets back in action soon. The NBA is better when the Golden State Warriors’ superstar is healthy and playing at his best.

Curry is playing like an MVP candidate this season. The 32-year-old is averaging 29.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. The NBA announced just last week Curry’s been named one of the five Western Conference All-Star Game starters.

Despite Curry’s best efforts, the Warriors are battling to stay alive in the Western Conference’s grueling playoff race. Golden State needs Curry at his best to remain in the hunt.

Let’s hope Steph Curry gets back in action soon after suddenly exiting Saturday night’s Warriors-Hornets game.

