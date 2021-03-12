Last Sunday’s All-Star Game was the first time in their Hall of Fame careers that Stephen Curry and LeBron James have played on the same team. After the game, LeBron was pretty excited about the long-awaited opportunity.

“Finally got to share the floor with Stephen Curry!” LeBron wrote on Twitter. “Well overdue and I loved every single second!!” In hashtags, he called the Golden State Warriors star the “greatest shooter of all-time,” and credited Steph with changing how basketball is played.

He also mentioned the somewhat under-discussed fact that both of them were born in Akron. LeBron’s connection to his hometown is well known. On top of his two stints with the nearby Cleveland Cavaliers, he has done a tremendous amount in his local community. Three years after LeBron was born, Sonya and Dell Curry had Steph at the same hospital, Summa Akron City Hospital. He is more commonly connected to Charlotte, where he spent most of his childhood, but he clearly has an attachment to Akron as well.

“We share a lot in common,” Stephen Curry said after the All-Star Game. “Born in the same hospital. I do claim Akron as my birthplace… It’s pretty dope that he is the kid from Akron… but to know two guys from Ohio are at the highest level right now.”

Stephen Curry 🤝 LeBron James Two kids from Akron, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/eOjaAEHCzf — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 8, 2021

Throughout their careers, LeBron James and Stephen Curry have typically been known as rivals. Their NBA Finals battles, when LeBron was still with the Cavaliers, are among the most notable in recent league history. They got pretty heated at times too, especially after Cleveland came back from down 3-1 to be the Warriors, and weren’t shy about trolling them through that following year.

However you cut it, they’re two of the greatest and most important players that the NBA has seen in the last few decades. Both have truly changed the league in different ways, and at long last, it was cool to see them share the floor on the same team for a few minutes on Sunday.

[NBA on ESPN]