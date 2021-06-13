Stephen Curry Reveals His NBA Finals Prediction

With his Golden State Warriors out of the playoffs, this year will mark only the second time since 2015 that Stephen Curry will not be participating in the NBA Finals. But he’s still watching the playoffs closely, and has made a prediction for who we’ll see in the Finals.

In a recent interview, Curry pointed out that his brother Seth Curry is still in the Finals and contributing a lot for the Philadelphia 76ers. With that in mind, the two-time NBA MVP is picking the 76ers to top the Utah Jazz in the Finals.

“I’m a pseudo-Sixer fan now,” Curry said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. He believes that Seth will be named the Finals MVP too.

Seth Curry isn’t exactly the biggest star on the 76ers right now. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid hold those honors. But he has been a solid contributor for them.

Over 57 starts this season, Seth Curry averaged 12.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists.

A lot will have to happen for Steph Curry’s dream to come true though. For starters, Seth’s Sixers need to overcome a tough Atlanta Hawks team, who they currently hold a 2-1 series lead over. Then they’ll need to beat either the impressive Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden (if healthy) or the Giannis-led Milwaukee Bucks to reach the Finals.

And if they reach the Finals, they’ll have to top the surging Phoenix Suns or the Utah Jazz, who had the NBA’s best record this year.

Do you believe Steph Curry’s prediction will come true?