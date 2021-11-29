Stephen Curry Reveals ‘Lowest Point’ Of Last 2 Years

The Golden State Warriors are back at the top of the mountain in the NBA this season thanks to the play of Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP and three-time champion is playing some of the best basketball of his career and has helped the team to a breathtaking 18-2 start.

However, it was just a short while ago, that the Warriors were far from the list of title contenders. After five straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-19, Golden State plummeted out of the running during the 2019-20 campaign and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Curry spent most of that year recovering from a broken bone in his left hand and wasn’t able to power the Warriors to the NBA’s postseason bubble in the summer of 2020. Golden State finished the abbreviated regular season with a 15-50 record.

After the Warriors recent 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers that improved them to 18-2 in 2021, Curry admitted that missing out on the bubble playoffs was difficult for him. The 33-year-old called it the “lowest point” of his professional career over the last two years.

“Watching the bubble was the lowest point of those two years,” Curry told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. “There was a part of me that felt it was nice to get refreshed, and a part of me really missed playing on that stage. That was the first time in seven years of not being in the playoffs. We know each player had their own experiences in the bubble, but I would have loved to have been there, competing. I would say that was the lowest point in terms of my basketball experience because I felt so far away from it. This is what I love to do.”

Since missing out on the Bubble, Curry has come back with a vengeance, even with a shorthanded Warriors team. Last year, he powered Golden State to a Western Conference play-in tournament appearance, won his second career scoring title and finished third in MVP voting.

Somehow, Curry has managed to elevate his play once again in 2021. With the Warriors churning through the first quarter of the regular season, the 33-year-old point guard is averaging 28.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game, while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor and 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Golden State has the best record in the NBA through 20 games and is still awaiting the return of Klay Thompson, who’s missed the last two seasons with a pair of serious lower-body issues.

With Curry playing at such a high level and his fellow Splash Brother on his way back, the Warriors should be in the championship conversation for the remainder of the season.

