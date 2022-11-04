Look: Stephen Curry Wasn't Happy With 1 Warriors Player Last Night

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 08: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors' rough start to the 2022-23 season continued on Thursday night, losing to the Orlando Magic on the road. During the second half of action, Steph Curry was noticeably frustrated with James Wiseman.

In the third quarter, Curry called for Wiseman to set a screen. The former No. 2 pick came over to set a screen, but he didn't put any effort into it.

Curry shook his head in disappointment after Wiseman rolled away from the pick. He then had to settle for a contested shot from beyond the arc.

NBA fans immediately noticed Curry's frustration on the court.

Wiseman is averaging 7.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this season.

In his postgame press conference, Curry did an excellent job of saying all the right things.

"We’re in a different kind of mode,” Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “We’re obviously losing, that’s four in a row. We’ve been accustomed to learning while winning. And you find ways to dig it out even if you don’t have it or you’re building chemistry or whatever it is.

“We haven’t been in a position like this in a while where you understand you have to play better and you’re losing and it’s just not a good feeling all around.”

The Warriors will take on the Pelicans this Friday night in New Orleans.