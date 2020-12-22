Steve Kerr Announces James Wiseman’s Status For Opening Night

The Golden State Warriors elected to use the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft to select James Wiseman. On Tuesday night, the NBA world will get its first look at the Memphis product.

Wiseman didn’t have a very long collegiate career due to issues off the court. Nonetheless, he proved that he has a versatile skillset that could allow him to become a real difference-maker at the next level.

Although there was some concern as to whether he’d play in Golden State’s season opener, Steve Kerr just announced that his first-round pick will suit up for tonight’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

It’s unclear if Wiseman will start or come off the bench, as Kerr declined to comment on that subject.

Steve Kerr just announced that James Wiseman officially will suit up and play for the Warriors in their season opener vs. the Nets. He declined to reveal whether Wiseman will start or come off the bench — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) December 21, 2020

Earlier this month, Kerr revealed that Wiseman would become the starting center for the Warriors sooner rather than later.

“James is going to be our starting center before too long,” Kerr said, via Yahoo Sports. “It might happen Tuesday. But clearly, he is our long-term starting center and when we feel he’s ready for that then we will put him out there and then it’s a matter of minutes and how long he can play. For me as a coach and my staff, it’s let’s give him the experience of seeing the different pictures that are going to be in front of him.”

Perhaps the Warriors will start Wiseman for tonight’s showdown with the Nets. Tipoff is currently set for 7 p.m. ET on TNT.