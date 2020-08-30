Steve Kerr Has Sent A Blunt Message To Jared Kushner

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is the latest prominent NBA figure to clap back at the messaging from President Trump and those close to him.

The president took some shots at the NBA in the wake of the player protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I don’t know much about the NBA protest,” Trump said this week. “I know their ratings have been very bad, because I think people are a little tired of the NBA frankly. But I don’t know too much about the protest, but I know their ratings have been very bad, and that’s unfortunate. They’ve become like a political organization, and that’s not a good thing. I don’t think that’s a good thing for sports or the country.”

President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also had a message for NBA players.

“NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they’re able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially,” Kushner said earlier on Thursday.

The Warriors head coach had a blunt message for Kushner on Twitter.

“Jared, your father in law spreads hatred and division daily. Spare us your confused lecture and try to teach the president to not be racist,” he tweeted.

NBA players,coaches,executives and owners are working so hard to try to meet racism head on and find ways to improve our country. Jared, your father in law spreads hatred and division daily. Spare us your confused lecture and try to teach the president to not be racist. https://t.co/uh9RAINjzH — Steve Kerr (@SteveKerr) August 28, 2020

Kerr has not been afraid to speak out against President Trump or those close to him during his tenure. His Golden State Warriors refused to go to the White House after winning the NBA championship.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban has also taken some shots at President Trump supporters as of late.