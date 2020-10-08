Steve Kerr Describes Getting Called Out By President Trump

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is among the prominent sports figures to have been called out by President Trump.

Last fall, following the NBA’s controversy with China, the president criticized Kerr for his comments on the situation.

President Trump said that the Warriors head coach was “like a little boy, he was shaking” when he discussed the NBA’s situation with China.

Kerr, who admits that his response to the situation was poor, discussed getting called out by President Trump during an appearance on Jemele Hill’s podcast.

“Yeah, it was really strange. It was very weird,” Kerr said.

“And I know that you know the feeling cause you were called out by him too. It felt so, kind of slimy, you know, it’s like really, like we got – you don’t have anything bigger on the agenda today? You know, and, uh, but I was also kind of ashamed because his comments came on the heels of the discussion about China after Daryl Morey’s comments. And it was probably the one time in my career where I was very unsure about what I should say. And I felt, I didn’t feel pressured by anybody, but I felt sort of cornered by my own circumstances in terms of how I should respond and my response was terrible.

“And so in some ways, I deserve the criticism that I got, but not really from the President because, you know, there was especially on the China issue – because we can go into all kinds of detail about how, you know, his relationship with the Chinese government and the trade agreement.”

Kerr is far from the only notable sports figure to get called out by the president, so at least he has some company.

The Warriors, meanwhile, are hoping to get back into NBA Finals contention in 2020-21. Golden State should have Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back at 100 percent health next year.