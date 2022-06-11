Steve Kerr Explains Why He Benched Draymond Green In Game 4

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made a tough decision in the fourth quarter of Game 4, benching Draymond Green in favor of Kevon Looney.

Green has been such a key contributor for the Warriors over the past several years. However, he has really struggled to perform against the Celtics.

During his postgame press conference on Friday night, Kerr explained why he benched Green in the fourth quarter.

"We took him out and put Loon in around maybe 7:40, which was our plan, anyway," Kerr told reporters. "But Loon was playing so well and Jordan Poole was playing so well, so we just stayed with the group."

Kerr eventually put Green back in the game. The former Defensive Player of the Year made two crucial plays in the closing minutes to seal the deal for the Warriors.

That being said, Green did sound a tad frustrated about being benched after the game.

"I'm definitely never thrilled coming out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must-win game," Green said. "I'm not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I'm a competitor.

"But if that's what Coach decides, then you roll with it. I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset."

Green has just 17 combined points in this year's Finals. For comparison's sake, he already has 18 personal fouls.

The Warriors will need Green to be much better in Game 5, that's for sure.