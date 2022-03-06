Steve Kerr Has Telling Admission On Steph Curry’s Defense

The Spun

Warriors point guard Steph Curry warming up.PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a message for the NBA world when it comes to Steph Curry.

Kerr was asked about how Curry is closing in on the Warriors all-time for steals and went on to say how great of a defensive player he is.

“He’s way better defensively than people give him credit for,” Kerr said. “He’s smart. He’s tough. I think he’s gotten a lot better since I first got here. Strength. Focus. Putting in all the work.”

Chris Mullin currently holds the Warriors record in steals with 1,360. Curry has 1,356 and needs just five more to pass Mullin.

Curry’s been great offensively, but he also does average a steal per game. If that stat holds up, he would be on pace to break the record on March. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He’ll look to get closer to it on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Lakers.

Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.