Steve Kerr Has Telling Admission On Steph Curry’s Defense

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has a message for the NBA world when it comes to Steph Curry.

Kerr was asked about how Curry is closing in on the Warriors all-time for steals and went on to say how great of a defensive player he is.

“He’s way better defensively than people give him credit for,” Kerr said. “He’s smart. He’s tough. I think he’s gotten a lot better since I first got here. Strength. Focus. Putting in all the work.”

Chris Mullin currently holds the Warriors record in steals with 1,360. Curry has 1,356 and needs just five more to pass Mullin.

Curry’s been great offensively, but he also does average a steal per game. If that stat holds up, he would be on pace to break the record on March. 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

He’ll look to get closer to it on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Lakers.

Tip-off will be at 8:30 p.m. ET.