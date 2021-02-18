Steve Kerr Shares Injury Update For Draymond Green

Draymond Green sat out on Wednesday night with a sore ankle, becoming the latest member of the Golden State Warriors to miss time this season. After being inactive for the first four games of the year due to COVID-19 protocols, the 30-year-old forward has made 24 straight starts.

Even without Green, who was scratched just before tip, the Warriors went on to beat the Miami Heat 120-112 in overtime. Kent Bazemore scored 26 in the victory, leading a balanced attack for Golden State that saw four players score 20+ points.

Thankfully, for Steve Kerr and the Warriors, Green is expected to be back as soon as Friday.

In his postgame press conference, Kerr said that Green should be available for the team’s upcoming road trip and explained the decision behind him not playing on Wednesday.

“I told him, ‘Don’t be a hero if it’s hurting you. Sit it out, let’s get you right so you don’t end up missing four or five games,’ ” Kerr said postgame, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I think he was very honest with himself and with us, and he came back in and said, ‘I probably shouldn’t go.’

“And you know Draymond. He’s as tough as anybody. So, it was the right call. Because we didn’t have a shootaround, it just caught everybody off guard.”

Green has been a steady veteran presence on a new-look Warriors team in 2021. After sharpshooter Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles injury during the preseason, the veteran forward realized that he would play a key role in facilitating Golden State’s offense.

Despite his lowest scoring numbers since his rookie season, Green is averaging a career high 8.3 assists this year. Alongside Steph Curry, he’s helped boost his team to the No. 7 seed in the Western conference. If both can stay healthy, the Warriors should be able to steal a spot in the postseason.

Golden State will be back in action on Friday against the Orlando Magic.