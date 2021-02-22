Steve Kerr Shares Monday Update On PG Steph Curry

Any Golden State Warriors fans who may have been worried about Steph Curry’s health after he missed Saturday’s game can officially breathe easy.

Curry, who was a late scratch on Saturday due to health reasons, practiced fully today and is expected to play tomorrow night, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Golden State (16-15) is scheduled to play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Steph Curry "participated fully" in practice today and is expected to play Tuesday against the Knicks, Warriors coach Steve Kerr says — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2021

It goes without saying this is great news for the Warriors. Curry is in the midst of an outstanding season in his return from an injury-marred 2019-20 campaign.

Through 30 games, the 32-year-old point guard is averaging 29.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game while shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 42.3 percent from three-point range and 93.5 percent from the free throw line.

Golden State will take on the Knicks tomorrow and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in an Eastern Conference back-to-back road trip.