Steve Kerr Offers Update On Gary Payton II

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II suffered a scary-looking injury in Game 2 against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unfortunately, the diagnosis is about as bad as we expected it'd be.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced that Payton has "a huge brace" on his injured arm. He expects that Payton will be out for "a long time" and offered his best wishes to his now-injured star.

“He's got a huge brace on his arm. He's going to be out for a long time, and he's crushed..." Kerr said. "In the spotlight, playing in the playoffs, playing a huge role, and playing well. That's all been taken away from him. We all feel terrible for Gary.”

Payton suffered his injury early in the first quarter of Game 2 when Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks hit him mid-air on a layup attempt. The 29-year-old guard landed hard on his arm and had to be helped off the field.

Judging by Kerr's statement, it sounds like Payton's playoff run is over.

Gary Payton II was coming off his best year in the NBA. He appeared in 71 games for the Warriors, mostly as a bench player, and enjoyed career-highs in almost all categories.

In the playoffs, Payton was doing very well from the three-point range with a 75-percent conversion rate. He was averaging 6.1 points per game through seven games at the time of his injury.

As for Dillon Brooks, he will be suspended for Game 3.

Get well soon, Gary!