Steve Kerr Announces Promising Update On Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has experienced an extremely difficult last two years in the NBA. After tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, the 31-year-old prepared to re-take the court for the start of the 2020-21 season. However, Thompson suffered an Achilles injury during a preseason work-out, setting back his return once again.

Fortunately, the Warriors shooting guard took a big step forward in his recovery process on Monday.

As Golden State went through their shoot-around this morning in San Antonio, Thompson strolled around without a walking boot. It marked the first time that the 31-year-old was spotted without it since he had surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon this offseason.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the importance of getting the boot off prior to Golden State’s game on Monday night.

“Getting the boot off is a milestone. I’m not sure what’s next,” Kerr said, via The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

Kerr is definitely right, removing the walking boot is a huge step in Thompson’s recovery. However, the Warriors shooting guard still has a ways to go before he’ll be able to return to the court.

In Thompson’s absence, Steph Curry and Draymond Green have served as the mainstays for an otherwise new-look Golden State team. With the recent additions of Kelly Oubre, Andrew Wiggins, and rookie James Wiseman, the Warriors still seem to be finding their footing this year. Through 23 games, Kerr’s squad boast a 12-11 record, good enough for eighth in the competitive Western Conference.

Curry has shouldered a heavy load for the Warriors, but has put together another All Star caliber season thus far. The 32-year-old point guard has started every contest, averaging 29.4 points, 6.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.

However, the sharpshooter certainly is missing his fellow “Splash Brother.” Hopefully, Thompson can return by the start of the next season and the Warriors can get back to full strength.