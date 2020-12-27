Steve Kerr Reacts To Steph Curry’s ‘Insane’ Practice Video

A video of Steph Curry draining non-stop three-pointers has been going viral over the past few days. As stunned as we all were that he went over five minutes without a miss, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was floored.

Speaking to NBA.com’s Steve Aschburner, Kerr called Curry’s practice video “insane.” He noted that Curry hit 105 straight threes and that he should probably get world record recognition for it.

“It’s insane. It’s probably a world record,” Kerr said. “If [the Guinness World Records book] still exists, it should be in there.”

As for why the former NBA MVP missed his 106th shot, Kerr laughed it off. “He choked,” Kerr joked.

Steph Curry is renown for being one of the NBA’s all-time shooters. He’s led the NBA in threes five times in his storied career. His .434 three-point percentage ranks sixth in NBA history.

Curry is also one of the NBA’s best from the free throw line too. He’s led the league in free thrown conversion rate four times, and hasn’t missed from the line since the 2018-19 season.

Steph Curry really is a one of a kind shooter. The Warriors are privileged to have him playing at such a high level in his early 30s.

We’ll see if his dominance in practice translates to the court as the Warriors continue a very tough 2020-21 season.

