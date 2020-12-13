Steve Kerr Reacts To Steph Curry’s Return To NBA Action

Steph Curry returned to an NBA court on Saturday night, much to the delight of Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors.

The team’s starting point guard eased his way back into Golden State’s first preseason game ahead of the 2020-21 regular season. Curry played 21 minutes, scoring 10 points on 3-of-10 from the floor. He tacked on three assists and two steals, as well as as two turnovers.

The two-time Warriors MVP played in his first full game since March 5 of last season. Curry missed four months with a broken finger on his left hand.

The Warriors went on to win the preseason match-up 107-105 over the Denver Nuggets. Plenty of players saw time on the court as Kent Bazemore led the way for Golden State with 18 points. All-Star center Nikola Jokic carried the Nuggets with 26 points.

But all of the focus was on Curry’s return to action. After the game, Kerr spoke about what it was like to see the Warriors star player back on the floor ahead of a brand new season.

“It’s always just great to see him out on the floor,” Kerr said via ESPN. “And I think he looks really good physically, that’s the main thing. He worked so hard in the offseason and he’s in great shape. And now it’s just a matter of getting his timing and his rhythm down, but he’s definitely a sight for sore eyes.”

Having Curry back, will bode well for Kerr and the Warriors going into a competitive Western Conference this season. Golden State slipped without their starting point guard and All-Star Klay Thompson last season. As a result, the team received the second overall pick in this November’s draft. The Warriors used the pick on seven-foot center James Wiseman.

Unfortunately, Golden State will remain without Thompson who tore his Achilles in a devastating accident earlier this offseason.

Without their second best player, the Warriors will have to rely on Curry to carry them through the year and hopefully, into a deep postseason run.