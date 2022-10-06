Steve Kerr Refutes Popular Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Rumor

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors attends a shootaround ahead of the team's preseason game against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in an altercation.

Yahoo Sports insider Chris Haynes provided some context as to what apparently went on behind the scenes.

"Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension," Haynes reported on Wednesday.

During this Thursday's press conference, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr denied the idea that Poole's attitude changed.

"Someone put out there that Jordan had an attitude during camp — that couldn’t be further from the truth," Kerr said.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers made a similar remark Thursday, saying, "I don't think this was related to who's getting paid, who isn't."

Myers said any discipline for Green will be handled internally.

Fortunately for the Warriors, Poole wasn't injured during Wednesday's altercation. He was at practice on Thursday.

The Warriors' regular season will begin on Oct. 18 against the Lakers.