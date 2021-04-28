Steve Kerr Reveals His Blunt Message To The Warriors

On Tuesday night, the Golden State Warriors suffered one of their worst defeats of the season at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks.

It was a humiliating 133-103 loss for the Warriors who fell down 36-12 in the opening 12 minutes of the game. Following the loss, Golden State star Steph Curry had a blunt message.

“You want to turn the page. You understand that Mavs are a talented team. They get paid to play basketball just like we do. Some nights, it looks like they get paid more across the board,” Curry said, via Clutch Points.

He’s not the only one upset about the loss. Following the 30-point defeat, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had a blunt message for his team.

“Biggest game of the year and it was over before it started,” Kerr said after the game. “Really, really disappointing.

“We’ve got a young team. Of the guys who were out there tonight, I think we have only three guys who were in the playoffs. Tonight was kind of like a playoff game for Dallas. They lost last night and they knew we were on their heels. … They came out like it was a playoff game, and we came out like it was an exhibition game.”

Golden State currently sits at No. 10 in the Western Conference. If the Warriors stay there, they would make the play-in tournament for one of the final two spots in the Western Conference playoff race.

Can Steph Curry and company hold on?