Steve Kerr Reveals Why Andrew Wiggins Missed Practice

Former No. 1 pick Andrew Wiggins, a forward for the Golden State Warriors, made headlines earlier this week for an unfortunate reason.

Wiggins made it clear he doesn’t plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine any time soon. That’s a problem for the Warriors because the city of San Francisco is requiring vaccinations for those participating in all forms of indoor entertainment.

That includes the Warriors’ stadium – which means Wiggins could conceivably miss every home game. With that in mind, the latest news about Wiggins had the basketball world buzzing.

According to a report from San Francisco Chronicle writer Connor Letourneau, head coach Steve Kerr revealed Wiggins missed practice on Saturday because he was “under the weather.”

Andrew Wiggins was not here today. He was "under the weather," Kerr said. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) October 2, 2021

Of course, those on social media immediately jumped to the conclusion that Wiggins may have the virus. There has been nothing to suggest Wiggins does, in fact, have COVID-19, but that didn’t stop those on social media from cracking jokes.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had a blunt message for Wiggins. He thinks the Warriors should trade him.

“They should trade Andrew Wiggins today, period. Get rid of him. Send him someplace else,” Smith said on First Take. “This is not a hard situation, not a hard decision for me.”

It’s unclear how this situation will play out. Hopefully Wiggins is healthy and can return to the court soon.