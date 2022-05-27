Steve Kerr Names The 1 Player He Was "Most Excited" For After Warriors Win

The Golden State Warriors punched their ticket to the NBA Finals on Thursday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5.

Following their series-clinching win, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that he was really happy for Klay Thompson. The All-Star guard missed two full seasons due to injuries.

Thompson was the best player on the floor for the Warriors in Game 5, dropping 32 points on the Mavericks. His performance put a smile on Kerr's face.

"I'm happy for everybody ... [but] it's hard not to be most excited for Klay," Kerr said, via ESPN. "The fight that he's been through to get back to this point. Just an incredible accomplishment for him. For him to be a part of it, he's so happy again. It's wonderful to see."

Thompson, meanwhile, was a bit emotional after the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.

"I dreamt about this day," Thompson said. "Just my appreciation for moving my body again, I thought about that. I thought about those days I couldn't run or jump, how lucky we are to do what we do. Just to be here again wearing this [Western Conference Champion] shirt, wear this [NBA Finals] hat, I mean, I dreamt of this."

The Warriors will now wait for the Eastern Conference Finals to end. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics will square off tonight in Game 6.