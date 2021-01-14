Steve Kerr Shared Honest Thoughts On James Harden Trade

Steve Kerr knows all about blockbuster moves like the one that sent James Harden from Houston to Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Harden is heading to Brooklyn where he’ll link up with his former teammate – and Kerr’s former player – Kevin Durant. Just four years ago, Durant was the one who sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when he signed with the Warriors, joining Steph Curry and Klay Thompson in the process.

It’s safe to say Kerr is familiar with blockbuster moves within the NBA. He believes Harden’s move to the Eastern Conference is a good thing for the NBA.

The Western Conference has been a juggernaut compared to that of the Eastern Conference for some time now. Harden’s move to Brooklyn helps balance out what’s been an imbalance for several years now.

“Well, I guess my first thought is, it’s good to get James Harden to the East,” Kerr quipped on 95.7 The Game, via Radio.com. “I think that’s good. A lot of the dominant NBA players have been in the West, for whatever reason. So, it’s good to balance it out a bit. My next thought is, what an amazing job Sean Marks has done since he became the Nets GM.”

Harden is expected to make his Nets debut on Saturday.

Brooklyn and Orlando are scheduled to play at 6 p.m. E.T.

The Brooklyn Nets are no without a doubt the top challenger to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers are off to a 10-3 start this season, good for first in the Western Conference. LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down, which is a scary thought for the rest of the league. With Harden in Brooklyn, the Nets should be the favorite to win the Eastern Conference and challenge the Lakers when the time comes.