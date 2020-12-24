Steve Kerr Shares His Thoughts On Opening Night Blowout Loss

The new-look Golden State Warriors didn’t look sharp at all in their season opener, as they suffered a 26-point loss on the road to the Brooklyn Nets. There’s clearly a lot of work that needs to be done, but Steve Kerr isn’t giving up on his team.

Steph Curry and James Wiseman were the only starters that were efficient for the Warriors. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Andrew Wiggins, meanwhile, were abysmal from the field.

Golden State was without Draymond Green on Tuesday night due to a foot injury. Let’s also not forget that Klay Thompson is out for the season because of a torn Achilles he suffered in an offseason workout.

It’s possible all the injuries for the Warriors cost them a chance at making the playoffs this season, but Kerr seems cautiously optimistic that his team will turn it around.

During his postgame press conference, Kerr told reporters that he still likes his current group of players.

“I’m disappointed with the outcome and the effort, but it doesn’t change the way I feel about this team,” Kerr said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “They’re a great group. I really like where we’re going to be a couple of months from now, but right now, we’re nowhere close to being a good team.”

Kerr’s optimism is needed since he’s dealing with a new cast compared to what he’s used to. It’ll take time for players like Oubre and Wiggins to adjust to his offensive system.

The Warriors’ schedule won’t get any easier though since they’ll be playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas Day.