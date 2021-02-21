Steve Kerr Shares Honest Admission About Draymond Green’s Ejection

With only nine seconds remaining in last night’s Warriors-Hornets game, Draymond Green was ejected. And after giving up the lead and losing the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was incensed.

Speaking to the media after the 102-100 loss, Kerr accused Draymond of “crossing the line” by arguing with officials, leading to the two technicals that got him ejected. He said that while the team loves his “passion and energy,” that kind of behavior is unacceptable.

“He crossed the line,” Kerr said, via ESPN. “That’s the main thing. We love his passion and his energy. We would not be the team we are without him, but that doesn’t give him license to cross that line, and he knows that.”

The two technicals that Draymond Green got gave the Charlotte Hornets two free throws, which Terry Rozier converted. Moments later, Rozier got the win with a buzzer beater.

Draymond Green was ejected with nine seconds left and a two-point Warriors lead. A wild sequence. pic.twitter.com/J5dhSBTc0Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

After the game, crew chief Marc Davis explained how Draymond Green got his ejection. The first came from directing a profanity at a Hornets player, while the second was screaming a profanity at a game official.

But Green was apparently quick to take responsibility for his actions. Warriors forward Eric Paschall told the media afterwards that Green took ownership of what happened.

“He said it was his fault,” Paschall said. “And he took ownership as he always does as a leader. We’re still rocking with Dray no matter what. A great dude, competitor, so it’s all good. S— happens in the NBA. We’re just going to learn from it and try to come back, try to win the next one. Great leader and competitor.”

The Warriors are now 16-15 overall. They are the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.