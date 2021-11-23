Steve Kerr Shares Latest On Potential Return Date For Klay Thompson

The NBA has long been awaiting the return of Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson. The second half of the vaunted “Splash Brothers” has been battling back from a number of serious injuries over the past few years to see his first game action in over two seasons.

After weeks of speculation about Thompson’s return timeline, the Warriors finally gave a more definitive update on when the five-time All-Star could be back on the court.

Golden State head coach Steve Kerr revealed Tuesday that the team brought in players to scrimmage with Thompson on Monday. Although he was hesitant to give an exact return date for his 31-year-old shooting guard, he shared that the Warriors plan to use these next few weeks to focus on Thompson’s conditioning and endurance.

After that work, Golden State will name a more specific return date.

“We don’t have a target date,” Kerr said of Thompson’s impending return, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “What we have is a number of weeks ahead of us where we’re going to for certain let it play out. … I would think that, within a few weeks, we’d be able to sort of get a target date.”

Kerr’s comments add credence to a report last week from Shams Charania that said that Thompson would be cleared to return to practice fully in the next month.

The Warriors are already cruising without Thompson, having started off with an NBA-best, 15-2 record. There’s been increasing speculation that Golden State could be unbeatable once the elite three-point shooter and former All-NBA defender is back on the court.

“The whispers around the league right now about Klay Thompson … they say he looks good. … There is a real confidence in [the Warriors organization] that, especially by the end of the season, that Klay is going to be BACK back,” ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst said on NBA Today earlier this month.

Golden State will try to keep churning away without Thompson for the time being. The Warriors will go for their 12th win in 13 games on Wednesday against the Philadelphia 76ers.