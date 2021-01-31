The Golden State Warriors have been involved in some notable trade rumors over the past couple of weeks.

According to one report, the Warriors and the Pelicans discussed a potential trade for Lonzo Ball. Other reports suggest Golden State could be among the teams to go after Washington Wizards All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Golden State is without Klay Thompson this season, but the Warriors have still proven to be a threat in the Western Conference. The Warriors could become a real contender with a big trade or two.

Head coach Steve Kerr admitted this week that dealing with trade rumors is just part of the business.

“I think it’s important for guys to accept it because in the modern life that we live there’s just going to be constant scrutiny and judgment and rumors and all kinds of stuff,” the Warriors coach said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “But I did feel compelled to tell everybody exactly what happened, which was, somebody called us, there wasn’t even an offer made and all of a sudden, it’s on the internet. So that stuff is frustrating when it happens.”

The Warriors beat the Pistons on Saturday night, 118-91.

Golden State is now 11-9 on the season, battling for playoff position in the Western Conference.