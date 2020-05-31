Steve Kerr Uses 3 Words To Describe Steph Curry’s ‘Defining’ Moment

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr needed just three words to describe Steph Curry’s “defining” moment as an NBA player.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, has had several big moments over the course of his professional career. Some might point to Curry’s “defining” moment as his performance in the 2015 NBA Finals, leading Golden State to its first championship. Others would focus on his ridiculous game-winners, like this one in Oklahoma City.

Kerr, though, had a more simple answer to the question.

“All of them,” Kerr said Friday on 95.7 The Game’s Damon, Ratto & Kolsky.

Kerr, who played with Michael Jordan, was asked to compare Curry to the Chicago Bulls legendary six-time champion.

“It’s a little bit like — people ask me, ‘What was it like to play with Michael Jordan?’ Well, every night was a show,” Kerr said. “That was the biggest thing with Michael. Every single night you just were in awe of what you were watching. And because of that, I never really thought of one moment with Michael Jordan. That’s kind of how I feel with Steph.

“He’s had so many big games for us, so many big shots, but there’s not really one that stands out.”

No one in recent NBA history is more of a must-watch player than a hot-from-three Stephen Curry. Hopefully we’ll get to see more of that soon.