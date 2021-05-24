Steve Kerr Admits If He Wants Play-In Tournament To Stay

Considering how his team fared in the NBA’s inaugural Play-In Tournament, you could forgive Steve Kerr if he wanted the initiative to go away forever.

Golden State finished with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference this season. Normally, that would be good enough to guarantee a first-round series, but after losing play-in games to the Lakers and Grizzlies, the Warriors are now home for the summer.

Still, you won’t find Kerr pushing the league to nix the play-in, which commissioner Adam Silver has said he wants to be a permanent postseason fixture moving forward.

In fact, Kerr told reporters today he thinks the play-in “should be something we stay with.”

Kerr on the Play-In tournament: “I think it should be something we stay with … I thought it was fascinating as a fan.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) May 24, 2021

All indications are that the play-in is here to stay, and for what it’s worth, we’re happy about it. It’s a move that makes great sense for the NBA.

The ratings for Lakers-Warriors were through the roof, and even if the NBA can’t guarantee such an enticing matchup every year, having a couple of extra postseason games with plenty at stake can only help the league brand.