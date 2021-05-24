The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steve Kerr Admits If He Wants Play-In Tournament To Stay

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr speaking to the media. Kerr is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his policies.CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 08: Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors speaks to the media after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 8, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers 108-85 to win the 2018 NBA Finals. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Considering how his team fared in the NBA’s inaugural Play-In Tournament, you could forgive Steve Kerr if he wanted the initiative to go away forever.

Golden State finished with the eighth-best record in the Western Conference this season. Normally, that would be good enough to guarantee a first-round series, but after losing play-in games to the Lakers and Grizzlies, the Warriors are now home for the summer.

Still, you won’t find Kerr pushing the league to nix the play-in, which commissioner Adam Silver has said he wants to be a permanent postseason fixture moving forward.

In fact, Kerr told reporters today he thinks the play-in “should be something we stay with.”

All indications are that the play-in is here to stay, and for what it’s worth, we’re happy about it. It’s a move that makes great sense for the NBA.

The ratings for Lakers-Warriors were through the roof, and even if the NBA can’t guarantee such an enticing matchup every year, having a couple of extra postseason games with plenty at stake can only help the league brand.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.