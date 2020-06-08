The Warriors Reportedly Know Who They Want At No. 1 Overall

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is set to resume in Orlando, Florida next month. The league is bringing 22 of its 30 teams to Disney World for eight regular season games and an eventual postseason.

The Golden State Warriors are not one of those teams. The Western Conference franchise dealt with several big injuries, including major ones to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, and their record reflects that.

Golden State, following an NBA Finals appearance in 2019, went 15-50 this season. That’s the worst record in the entire league by four games.

That record does not assure Golden State of the top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but they have the best lottery odds.

Most experts have projected former Memphis big man James Wiseman to go to Golden State at No. 1 overall. The Warriors already have Curry and Klay Thompson at the guard positions and Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green at the wings. Golden State could certainly use an elite big man.

According to a new report, though, Golden State is eyeing someone else at No. 1 overall.

“Sources have indicated to The Chronicle that if the Warriors land the No. 1 pick and decide not to trade down, they’ll likely take Georgia guard Anthony Edwards. If Golden State lands anywhere between Nos. 2 and No. 5, it’ll strongly consider Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton, Auburn’s Isaac Okoro and Israel’s Deni Avdija, among others,” The Chronicle reports.

Edwards, who played one season at Georgia, is an elite prospect, but he’s a guard. Perhaps the Warriors would draft him with the intentions of trading him, like they did with D’Angelo Russell.

The 2020 NBA Draft is set to take place on Oct. 15.