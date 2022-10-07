Look: This Old Draymond Green Video Is Going Viral Today

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after made a bad pass against the Boston Celtics at Chase Center on February 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Friday, TMZ released a video of Draymond Green's altercation with Jordan Poole. The footage shows Green punching his teammate in the face.

It didn't take long for the video of Green punching Poole to go viral.

Shortly after TMZ released the footage, an old clip from "The Draymond Green Show" started making the rounds on Twitter. In this clip, Green mentions how he doesn't step on the hardwood with the intentions of fighting someone.

"Here's the thing, let me explain something to you guys. I play basketball. When I go on the basketball court, I'm not going out there to punch somebody in the mouth," Green said. "I'm not going out there trying to pick a fight with anybody. I am going out on the basketball court to simply win a basketball game."

Obviously, these comments from Green didn't age well.

The Warriors are expected to discipline Green in some capacity. They will handle that matter internally.

It has also been reported that Golden State will investigate how TMZ obtained the footage from Wednesday's altercation.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Warriors are taking "every legal course of action" to discover how a video of this practice scuffle was made public.