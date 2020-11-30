Under Armour Announced Major Steph Curry News This Morning

Under Armour announced a big move with their Steph Curry brand on Monday morning.

The Golden State Warriors All-NBA point guard has been with the brand for several years. He’s by far their biggest attraction in the basketball market.

Now, Under Armour is giving Curry his own brand, like Nike did with Michael Jordan.

CNBC covered the move on Monday morning.

JUST IN: Under Armour is officially launching its standalone brand with NBA star Steph Curry, in a bid to rival Nike's Jordan Brand. Will it work?👟🏀 $uaa $nke https://t.co/RhVTYgqLqt — Lauren Thomas (@laurenthomas) November 30, 2020

“We wanted to make sure we did this as close as possible to the NBA season finally launching … and the fact that we’re launching in between Black Friday and the holidays we think is very opportune,” Under Armour Chief Executive Patrik Frisk told CNBC in an interview.

The brand will be called Curry Brand and it will focus mostly on basketball and golf to start before branching out.

“This also gives Stephen something to really engage in … he’ll be actively involved in the development of the product. And we’re so excited to see one of our athletes being so involved in the product,” Frisk added.

Curry, a three-time NBA champion, has been with Under Armour since 2013.

The 2020-21 NBA season starts in mid-December. The Warriors are coming off an injury-riddled 2019-20 season and will be without Klay Thompson in 2020-21. However, Golden State still expects to contend in the Western Conference.