Video: New Steph Curry, Sue Bird Commercial Is Going Viral

Steph Curry and Sue Bird rank among the elite in the NBA and WNBA respectively. And a recent commercial that the two starred in did a pretty good job highlighting that.

In a 27-second spot for CarMax, Steph Curry approaches a representative about buying a car. The rep tells Curry it’s an honor to work with a four-time champion.

When Curry tries to correct the rep that he only has three NBA titles, the rep tells him that he sold a car to Sue Bird. The camera pans to Bird, who waves at Curry as she steps into a car with a bow on top.

The rep then reminds the Golden State Warriors superstar that Bird is an 11-time All-Star. Curry responds, “I mean I’m… working on it.”

The commercial already has thousands of views online since its release today.

It’s rare to see a league partner activate on both NBA & WNBA rights in the same ad spot, but love how this turned out and need more of it. pic.twitter.com/cwT8LK4x4U — Avish Sood (@AvishSood) March 28, 2021

Sue Bird is one of the most decorated athletes in the history of basketball. As the CarMax commercial said, she has four WNBA titles with the Seattle Storm and 11 WNBA All-Star selections.

At the international level, Bird owns four Olympic gold medals and four FIBA World Cup gold medals. She is also a five-time EuroLeague and Russian National League champion from her years with Spartak Moscow Region and UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Bird is a two-time NCAA champion too.

Steph Curry has an impressive CV of his own of course. He’s a two-time MVP, three-time NBA champion, seven-time All-Star, and a two-time FIBA World Cup gold medal winner.

CarMax did a great job making just that greatness acknowledges greatness.